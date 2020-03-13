There is some touching cinematic poetry on the subjects of restless youth, dreams of the future, the stories of our lives and a mother’s love in the new fantasy-drama “Wendy.”
But set amid a wonderful collection of child actors and a gorgeous Caribbean island, these themes become a jumbled narrative in the first film in eight years from writer-director Benh Zeitlin.
There should have been some excitement for his follow-up to “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” an indie hit nominated for Oscars for best picture, best actress for its 9-year-old star and best screenplay and directing for Zeitlin.
And there is no doubting his skill and patience at working with child actors and unknowns who show off real talent, either in that film or this one.
But there is considerably less excitement in seeing “Wendy” when you realize that it is far too close to being a repeat of the first film.
A young female protagonist, who is forced to navigate a dangerous world without adult supervision, with a mythological beast involved in her quest?
We’ve seen this movie before.
Part of that comes from this being Zeitlin’s twist on the “Peter Pan” story, which was no doubt an inspiration for “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”
His “Peter Pan” with an edge begins with siblings, a girl and twin brothers, who are staring down a dead-end future that pushes them to escape their small town and journey to a mysterious island (filmed on Montserrat).
The first 45 minutes, from the ambience of the train-stop diner where their mom works and where everybody knows everybody to the fantasy trip by train and boat to the island with an active volcano and children who have never grown up, is intriguing.
But what follows is a disappointing story that never grows organically into something substantive beyond “Hey kids, take advantage of your youth while you still have it” and “Hey kids, treasure your mother because she’s the only one who will always be there for you.”
What starts as an adventure tale of children seeing their world turned upside down becomes a case of “been there, done that” familiarity in its plot and in a way that doesn’t fit well with the J.M. Barrie concept.
While Zeitlin allowed eight years between his first and second movies, the personal maturity of his filmmaking has not grown up in the way we might have expected considering his talent.
Consider this “Wendy” review a pan.
FEATURED VIDEO