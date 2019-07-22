Because of demand, additional opportunities to see the Outsiders House Museum have been added for the museum’s opening weekend.
Actor C. Thomas Howell will be in Tulsa for a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 9 and bus tours of “The Outsiders” filming locations Saturday, Aug. 10. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and three Aug. 10 bus tours sold out, so new bus tours have been added at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in the filmed-in-Tulsa movie, is scheduled to be aboard the bus tours. Locations will include the Admiral Twin, Circle Cinema, the railroad bridge, Crutchfield Park (where the rumble was filmed) and Johnny Cade’s House before ending at the Outsiders House Museum.
For tickets and information, visit the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page.
The Outsiders House was the home of the Curtis Brothers in the 1983 movie. The home was purchased by House of Pain rapper Danny O’Connor, a fan of “The Outsiders,” and was refurbished into a museum.
“The Outsiders,” based on a novel by Tulsa’s S.E. Hinton, is credited with launching the careers of Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe.