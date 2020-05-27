Apple will reportedly join Paramount Pictures in producing the Martin Scorsese film "Killers of the Flower Moon," the story of oil and greed set in the Osage Nation of the 1920s, which is to be filmed in Oklahoma.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
Apple, with its Apple TV+ service, is a recent upstart in the streaming wars against Netflix and others, and this transaction follows a recent deal in which the Tom Hanks World War II drama "Greyhound" was purchased by Apple to be one of its films in the growing competition.
Reports circulated in recent months that the budget for a "Killers of the Flower Moon" film shoot, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro attached as stars of the movie, had ballooned to as much as $200 million.
Paramount was reportedly allowing Scorsese to shop the project for financing assistance due to the expense.
That process has continued during the pandemic — which delayed a film shoot set for late spring to summer that Pawhuska had been preparing for — and now the financing for the big-budget movie would appear to be in place with the film still being shot in Oklahoma.
Scorsese has visited with Osage Nation tribal leaders, and his filmmaking team of many years has made multiple trips to the state to research the film with plans to keep the tribe involved as a consultant in the creative process.
According to reports, a number of suitors, from studios to streaming services including Netflix, which financed Scorsese's last film, "The Irishman," were interested in working with him on the "Flower Moon" project.
The best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” was released in April 2017, detailing what was known in Oklahoma as the “Osage Reign of Terror.”
Author David Grann researched and wrote about Osage tribal members who, in the 1920s, “became the richest people in the world after oil was discovered under their reservation. Then they began to be mysteriously murdered off — poisoned, shot, bombed — in one of the most sinister crimes in American history.”