The first crop of guests, including a homegrown celebrity, has been announced for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
Actor and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, who attended Edison High School, will be among celebrities at the Nov. 2-3 convention. The news was unveiled Monday, when it was also announced that actors Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) and Jennifer Marshall (“Stranger Things”) will appear at the third-year convention.
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo was held at hotel sites in its first two years. Positive buzz was generated when the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo recently announced that the 2019 convention will take place at a thinking-outside-the-box location: the vacated Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall.
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo benefits Tulsa Pop Kids Inc., which was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment. Tulsa Pop Kids has staged comic book drives, made comic book donations and been a part of events in which cosplayers visit children in hospitals and elementary schools.
A news release announcing the initial wave of guests said Tulsa Pop Kids is so invested in the community that, in an unprecedented move, a decision was made to give away a free autograph for weekend pass holders at the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. For tickets and information, go to www.tulsapopcultureexpo.com.
As part of the Tulsa Pop Kids mission, celebrity guests who are scheduled to appear at the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will, the day before the convention starts, make appearances at local schools, The Children’s Hospital and other organizations within the community.
A former professional wrestling champion, Goldberg is in the WWE Hall of Fame. He has appeared in movies like “Universal Soldier: The Return” and “The Longest Yard.” His TV work includes “Family Guy,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Flash” and “Forged in Fire: Knife or Death.”