The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is going to the mall.

Avoiding con-fusion

Tulsa will host two pop culture conventions in a span of just a few weeks, so it might be easy to confuse one with the other. Here's the information you need to distinguish between them:

Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is a locally produced convention that benefits Tulsa Pop Kids. The 2019 convention will be staged Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall. Info: tulsapopcultureexpo.com

Wizard World stages a series of pop culture conventions across the country. The 2019 Tulsa tour stop will take place Sept. 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel. Info: wizardworld.com.