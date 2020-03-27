The husband and wife team of Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner provided a humorous and action-packed ride as the former creative team on DC’s Harley Quinn comic book series.
Their take on the character was channeled in “Birds of Prey,” a 2020 film starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” opened Feb. 7 in the U.S. The movie’s time at theaters was cut short because of COVID-19 closures, but it is among recent films that was put in the express lane for on-demand video and it was released digitally March 24.
Palmiotti agreed to take part in an email Q&A exchange:
I’m sure you’re on board with the idea of getting the movie available for home viewing as soon as possible so homebound folks will have another entertainment option?
“Absolutely and it is now available on VOD, so that has happened in the last few days. I am super happy others will get to enjoy the hell out of it.”
You and Amanda contributed many things to Harley Quinn lore that showed up in the movie. You probably felt like proud parents — Harley’s parents, almost — while watching the film?
“We got to go to the premiere in London and watch the movie with a lot of people that had their hand in the making of it and hell yes we were proud. Seeing our ‘thank you’ on the screen was super exciting as well. We were surprised how much of what we did in the book found itself on the big screen and we were both thrilled. The entire crew behind the film did an excellent job.”
What did you like most about the movie? What did the movie get right?
“The movie got everything right about the Harley Quinn character, from her erratic behavior to her heart of gold and to her mood swings and so on. Seeing Bernie the Beaver on the screen was an extra thrill as well. (Screenwriter) Christina Hodson and Margot Robbie did their homework and nailed it. The movie had a sense of joy superhero films really lack at times and the girl power aspect was just wonderful. The movie itself is a detail movie ... there are so many little things about it we loved like the roller derby and her apartment decor and so on. Now you got me wanting to watch it again!”
Harley Quinn originally was a Joker tag-along in the Batman animated series. Have you figured out what buttons the character pushed with fans to become so popular that she graduated to movie headliner?
“Her following is very loyal, but when we were given the character, Amanda and I did not want to write a book about a woman in an abusive relationship and we thought why not give her a new life and how would this established character do leaving the town where she was known as a criminal and have a new start — a new life, new friends, a new wardrobe — but still have the parts of her we have grown to love introduced to us by (Harley’s creators) Paul (Dini) and Bruce (Timm). We did what Amanda and I always do, whether it be Starfire, Power Girl or anyone. We look at the character through our lens, which is a happy lens.”
Should that egg sandwich in the movie be nominated for an Oscar? It may be the best-looking movie breakfast since Aunt Meg served up a table full of grub in “Twister.”
“It didn’t do much acting. It just flew through the air and laid there, in the middle of the street. I think the Oscar should go to Margot for getting us so wrapped up in her portrayal.”