Bon Jovi, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, announced plans for a new album and a new tour that will bring the band to Tulsa for a Friday, June 26 BOK Center performance.
Bon Jovi will be joined by Bryan Adams on the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center Box Office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day it is open.
Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available. Check LaneOne.com for details.
Recently named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time with nearly 10 million tickets sold in the past decade, the magazine said: “One can count on one hand the number of rock bands that broke out in the 1980s that are still successfully touring today, but doing so with fresh, new music that retains the authenticity that is at the heart of the best in rock 'n’ roll.”
The new album is set for release later this year from Island Records. Fans will get exclusive access to that album; every ticket sold includes one CD copy of Bon Jovi 2020.