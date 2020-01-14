Baby Yoda is coming to Build-A-Bear.
Toys featuring the instantly popular character from "The Mandalorian" have been in high demand since the show debuted on Disney Plus in November. A Baby Yoda toy from Funko quickly became a top-selling action figure on Amazon in early December — even though customers who preordered the toy will not receive it until May.
"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined," Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida.