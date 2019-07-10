Outsiders House

C. Thomas Howell greets photographer Joe Cervantez as he looks at photos from the filming of the Outsiders during a 2018 event at the Outsiders House. The actor is returning to Tulsa to help christen the Outsiders House Museum. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

Actor C. Thomas Howell will return to Tulsa for the long-awaited opening of The Outsiders House Museum.

Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum used social media to announce that a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony and dinner with Howell and special guests will take place Friday, Aug. 9. Bus tours of “The Outsiders” filming locations will be available during the evening and passengers will be accompanied by Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis in the movie adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel.

Three bus tours of filming locations also will be available Saturday, Aug. 10. Howell will serve as the tour guide. A limited number of tickets are available for each bus tour.

For tickets and information, go to The Outsiders House Facebook page.

Located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., the Outsiders House was used a film site in a 1983 movie that helped launch the careers of Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane.

