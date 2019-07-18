A big splash was made this week when Wizard World announced that Aquaman (actor Jason Momoa) was going to be a celebrity guest at an upcoming pop culture convention in Tulsa.
Now, a second wave of guests has been announced. Among them: Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Joe Flanigan, Lou Ferrigno and pro wrestler Kevin Nash.
Elwes is popular on the convention circuit because of his work in “The Princess Bride.” He also appears in the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
Staite’s body of work includes “Firefly,” “Serenity” and “Stargate: Atlantis.” Flanigan and Momoa were also “Stargate: Atlantis” cast members.
Ferrigno is best known for playing the title character in “The Incredible Hulk” TV series and for playing himself in the sitcom “The King of Queens.”
Wizard World is staging a celebrity-speckled pop culture convention in Tulsa for the fifth time in six years. The 2019 show is scheduled for Sept. 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center.
For tickets and information, go to wizardworld.com. Many, but not all, celebrities participate in panel discussions, but autographs and photographs come at an additional charge.
Momoa, Nash and Flanigan are making Saturday-only appearances at the convention. Staite and Elwes will be present for the final two days of the show.