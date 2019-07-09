Tulsa’s historic Circle Cinema is again teaming up with the Tulsa City-County Library’s summer reading program to show family-friendly films for free for the next month.
The series begins Thursday, July 11, with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the first of four movies all released within the past 10 months.
This movie program will also include a free popcorn snack for children thanks to a sponsorship through Fowler Automotive and the Sharna and Irvin Frank Foundation.
In addition, books related to each week’s movie will also be provided by the Tulsa Library Trust, and these will also be free for children.
Seating at Circle Cinema is first-come, first-served. More information is available at circlecinema.org.
These showings will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays for the next four weeks.
July 11: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
July 18: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
July 25: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second One”
Aug. 1: “The House With a Clock in its Walls”