Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s historic art-house movie theater, has closed due to coronavirus concerns for an undetermined amount of time.
As well-known for its special community events as for its independent, foreign and documentary films, the 91-year-old nonprofit theater is closing temporarily “to be a good citizen,” said Clark Wiens, co-founder of the Circle Cinema Foundation.
“We’re concerned the community might be adversely affected by our being open, and we don’t want to do anything that might spread a virus,” said Wiens, who added that they are replacing the letters on the outdoor marquee to read, “We love Tulsa, see you soon.”
Those who have purchased tickets to future events can wait to see if their event is rescheduled or seek a refund by calling the theater at 918-585-3456.
“I went to the grocery store, and I had more people asking us to keep it open rather than closing, people stopping me to say, ‘Keep it open,’ and I just had to say, ‘If we do close, it hopefully won’t be for a long time,’ ” Wiens said.
“We’ll try to do something special to celebrate when we reopen. Meanwhile, we’re going to clean everything you can think of and be a cleaner and a happier place, and we’ll be taking care of our employees during that time as well.”
