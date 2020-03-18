Netflix now shows its daily top 10 list of what people are watching, but asked readers what they would recommend.
Here is what readers pointed out with the show's description from its platform:
Ozark (Netflix): A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.
The Crown (Netflix): This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.
Call the Midwife (PBS): Follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.
Schitt's Creek (Netflix): Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt's Creek.
Interrogation (CBS All Access): The interrogation of a young man who is charged and eventually convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Bonus: you'll see Tulsa's own Ellen Humphreys as Sharon Russell opposite Peter Sarsgaard.
Outlander (Starz): An English combat nurse from 1945 is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743.
Train To Busan (Amazon Prime): A man, his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak in South Korea.
Atypical (Netflix): When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery.
Sex Education (Netflix): Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.