Netflix now shows its daily top 10 list of what people are watching, but we are wondering what our readers would recommend.
The most popular is a Netflix original series called "On My Block," a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.
Here is what Netflix says everyone is watching today:
- On My Block
- Spenser Confidential
- Love is Blind
- Lost Girls
- Boss Baby Back in Business
- 100 Humans
- Outbreak
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
- Elite
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
What would you recommend and why? We are looking for movies to watch and series to binge watch. Make your recommendations on this post on the Tulsa World's Facebook page, the Tulsa World Scene Facebook page and the Tulsa World Twitter page.