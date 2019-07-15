Nina Dobrev, star of feature films and TV's "The Vampire Diaries," is among the latest Hollywood actors to make their way to Oklahoma to film a movie.
"Sick Girl," described as a comedy with Dobrev in the lead role, was reportedly shooting in the downtown area this past weekend and is seeking extras for minor roles, according to a post on the Facebook page of Oklahoma Movie Makers.
According to the Internet Movie Database, the film is described as a "female-driven comedy about a woman who feels that she and her friends have grown apart. This is a 'be careful what you wish for' film where a simple little lie begins to tear a whole community apart."
Oklahoma Movie Makers reported that Dobrev plays Wren Pepper, "who feels betrayed by her longtime best pals who have left their 17-year-old selves behind to embrace adulthood head-on. In a desperate attempt to garner sympathy and divert attention away from herself after throwing a phone at a kid's head, Wren blurts out that she has cancer" despite being healthy.
Those seeking information about being an extra in the movie (on Monday the need was for males ages 18-75 to portray "cancer supporters") can find details by searching Oklahoma Movie Makers on Facebook.
Dobrev has also appeared in the movies "Let's Be Cops," "The Roommate" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower."
The independent movie "Sick Girl" is the feature-film debut as a writer-director-producer for Jennifer Cram, who has worked as a casting associate for films including "Inception" and "22 Jump Street" and TV shows including "Ray Donovan" and "Casual."