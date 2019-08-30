Like the leaves, the movies this fall are changing.
For the most part they’re going away from summer’s blockbusters and sequels to more films for adults (hey, the kids are in school), along with some scares for Halloween and early contenders for awards season.
You can watch the kids from “It” grow into adults, Brad Pitt go into space, Joaquin Phoenix go mad and “The Terminator” go back to its roots.
Some big news arrived this week: Martin Scorsese’s mob movie “The Irishman” will open in theaters — not all theaters, and maybe only Circle Cinema in Tulsa — for about three weeks ahead of its Netflix debut in November.
The following movies, and opening dates, are subject to change.
Sept. 6
‘It: Chapter Two’
The kids from the first movie have grown up, and one of them is played by Tulsa’s Bill Hader. He’s joined by Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and others as the “Loser’s Club” must reunite as adults to again fight Pennywise the clown.
‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’
From the Byrds to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to his continuing career as a counterculture icon, this documentary profiles the singer-songwriter and his half-century of making music.
‘Honeyland’
This Macedonian documentary, a winner of three awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, finds the last female beehunter in Europe pitted against nomadic beekeepers who pose a threat to her livelihood.
‘The Cat Rescuers’
Four of New York City’s dedicated volunteer rescuers are profiled as they offer aid in a city with thousands of feral and abandoned cats.
Sept. 13
‘Hustlers’
Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B among others, and inspired by a true story, this crime comedy-drama finds a group of strippers taking down their Wall Street-guy clients.
‘The Goldfinch’
Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) stars in this drama based on the novel about a young man whose world is rocked by a terrorist bombing and a missing piece of priceless art.
‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’
Call it country or country-rock and just go ahead and admit that Linda Ronstadt had one of the great voices to ever sing that musical style. Hear that voice again in this documentary, covering her career from the 1960s folk-music scene to her 2011 Parkinson’s-forced retirement.
‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’
A party girl (comedic actor Jillian Bell) who learns she must change her unhealthy ways to survive tries to run the New York Marathon.
‘Cracked Up’
How toxic stress and childhood trauma translated into the life of former “Saturday Night Live” comic Darrell Hammond is explored in this documentary.
Sept. 20
‘Ad Astra’
Brad Pitt plays an astronaut searching the cosmos for his lost father (Tommy Lee Jones) and finding disturbing answers to some of the universe’s big questions.
‘Downton Abbey’
Your favorite British TV aristocratic family is coming to theaters, and people are very excited about this PBS reunion on the big-screen.
‘Rambo: Last Blood’
It all began with 1982’s “First Blood.” Does “Last Blood” signal a final mission, or just the spilling of new blood? Sylvester Stallone returns.
Sept. 27
‘Abominable’
A teen and her friends try to help a yeti find his way back home in the Himalayas in this animated film.
‘Aquarela’
Informative after this year’s local flooding: This documentary shows water around the world in all of its forms, from mountains of ice to waterfalls to hurricane and flood devastation.
Oct. 4
‘Joker’
This is an original, stand-alone “Joker” movie that stars Joaquin Phoenix as a very disturbed fellow. The buzz is big on his performance, directed by the filmmaker who brought us the “Hangover” movies.
‘Monos’
This arthouse thriller finds a collection of armed teen rebels on a Latin American mountainside, watching over a prisoner and a milk cow, until their mission tears them apart.
Oct. 11
‘Gemini Man’
Who will save you from yourself? It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith in this sci-fi drama from filmmaker Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”) about a veteran hitman on the run from a younger, cloned version of himself.
‘The Addams Family’
This animation reboot features the voices of Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez and Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester.
‘Jexi’
In what sounds like a madcap twist on the movie “Her,” Adam Devine plays a man with no sense of life outside of his phone. But when his phone receives an update that includes an AI “life coach” (voice of Rose Byrne), his world is turned upside down.
Oct. 18
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’
It took Angelina Jolie five years to say yes to acting again and to a return to this role from the “Sleeping Beauty” story. Elle Fanning is back as Aurora as well to explore where their relationship goes as they face new challenges from the outside world.
‘Zombieland: Double Tap’
Nearly a decade later, the movie that made zombie-comedy cool returns with a sequel, and Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin all return. Bill Murray? We can hope.
Oct. 25
‘Lucy in the Sky’
This intense drama stars Natalie Portman as an astronaut who returns from space and begins losing touch with reality in the feature-film directing debut for Noah Hawley (“Fargo” and “Legion” on FX).
‘Black and Blue’
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris of “Moonlight”) captures a drug-dealer being killed by corrupt cops on her body-cam and finds herself stuck between criminals wanting revenge and cops who want the footage.
Nov. 1
‘The Irishman’
Director Martin Scorsese goes back to his mob-movie roots with this drama starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
Arnold Schwarzenegger returns, but Linda Hamilton is back in a big way, and James Cameron is producing for the first time since “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” You know, the last good “Terminator” movie.
‘Harriet’
Be free or die: The true story of Harriet Tubman (played by Cynthia Erivo of “Widows”), who went from escaping slavery to becoming one of America’s greatest heroes.
‘Motherless Brooklyn’
Edward Norton stars in and directs this 1950s New York detective story about a private eye — who has Tourette’s Syndrome — working to solve the murder of his friend.
Nov. 8
‘Doctor Sleep’
Based on Stephen King’s 2013 sequel to his novel “The Shining,” Ewan McGregor stars as Dan Torrance, the little boy from the original who’s now a troubled man facing a challenge from people looking to exploit his powers.
‘Last Christmas’
This London-set romantic comedy stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as a depressed young woman working in a holiday store who keeps running into the same man (Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians”).
‘Midway’
The famous World War II battle, as staged by filmmaker Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “The Patriot”) and starring Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and many, many more.
‘Playing With Fire’
John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo play three firefighters who go from rescuers of three young siblings to babysitters in this comedy.
Nov. 15
‘Ford v. Ferrari’
Racing history: Which carmaker will win Le Mans in 1966 — and who will come out on top in their own competition, Christian Bale or Matt Damon?
‘Charlie’s Angels’
An action-comedy reboot of the series/movies stars Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott (Jasmine in the new “Aladdin”) and is directed by Elizabeth Banks (who also plays Bosley).
‘Jojo Rabbit’
This black comedy-drama is an “anti-hate satire” about a young German boy loyal to his nation during the Holocaust whose worldview changes when his mother hides a Jewish girl in their home.
‘Parasite’
The new film from writer-director Bong Joon-Ho (“Snowpiercer”), about an out-of-work family that becomes fascinated by a wealthy family, won the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
TBA
‘Judy’
Renee Zellweger takes on the role of playing Judy Garland in this music-filled biopic.
‘The Lighthouse’
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play a pair of lighthouse keepers overwhelmed by loneliness and fear in this acclaimed black-and-white horror film by the maker of “The Witch.”
‘The Current War’
Edison. Westinghouse. Tesla. You know the names, and this drama hopes to enlighten the story of three individuals (played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult) competing to flip the switch on an electric world.
‘Pain and Glory’
The new film by Spain’s Pedro Almodovar is a story of a filmmaker looking back at his life choices, and it stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.
