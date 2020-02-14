Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” film franchise is a scary dude, but Lar Park Lincoln kicked his butt.
Lincoln played a teen heroine in the 1988 movie “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.” Her character had psychic powers that were used to combat mean old Jason.
Lincoln is among actors from the “Friday the 13th,” “Halloween” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” franchises who will be guests at Monsters of Horror Weekend, a horror convention and film festival which begins Friday, Feb. 14, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Lincoln took part in a Q-and-A in advance of the show. Excerpts:
Tulsa has hosted comic cons and pop culture cons before but a horror con is sort of new territory. What’s the best way to describe the vibe at a horror convention?
I feel like creative and fun people attend, and also fans of the specific horror genre. Most people are chill and very generous with praise for the actors’ work. That means so much to the actors. I find that fans know more about my work than I do and often tell me all kinds of trivia and plot lines!
You meet many other actors from the horror genre at conventions. Which “bad guy” from a horror movie is a sweetheart in real life?
Honestly, so many “bad guys” are sweethearts. C.J. (Graham, a Monsters of Horror guest who has played Jason) is a very caring and good friend. I think he is the friend that would always have your back. Kane (Hodder, another Jason actor) is a baby in real life. He’s actually very committed to playing roles that require thought and genuine emotion.
Your turn in the “Friday the 13th” franchise came in the seventh movie. Had you sampled any of the “Friday the 13th” films before that?
Oh yes. I was a huge fan, loving the series and all the fun screams to be had. It was the heyday of drive-ins — nothing better than to watch a scary “Friday the 13th” with the hottest boy in town!
If you feel you’re equipped to answer, which of these three movie franchises — Halloween, Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street — is best and why?
I’m gonna go with “Psycho.” (Editor’s note: Tulsa author Gene DeRosa, who wrote a “Friday the 13th” trivia book, said Lincoln was thrilled when she did a “Murder She Wrote” episode. In the episode, a murder takes place in the lot of the “Psycho” house and Lincoln got to do a scene with Angela Lansbury inside.)
The movie that scared you the most as a kid was?
“Jaws.” OMG! I have been terrified ever since and it’s why I didn’t accept a role on Baywatch.
Since you’re a Texan, that means you’re practically a neighbor. Got any Oklahoma stories?
“Ha! I am an Army brat, so I’ll take the 5th.”
You’re an audition coach and you have an actor’s audition studio in Plano, Texas. Let’s not give away all your advice, but what’s your best advice?
My motto is don’t follow your dreams, chase them. Dream. Believe. Achieve! I love coaching and guiding actors. The best advice is to learn and study and train. Be prepared well in advance so, when your opportunity comes along, it will have your name all over it. Know the business and go after those dreams. Find the best mentor you can and be open to new marketing ideas and characters. See you in the movies!
FEATURED VIDEO