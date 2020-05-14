Actor Gary Busey is returning to home turf next month.
A Nathan Hale High School graduate, Busey will be at Harwelden Mansion, 2210 S. Main St., from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, for a book signing.
Busey is the author of “Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.” A Facebook event listing said to expect words of wisdom and incredible life stories told through Busey’s unique “Busey-isms.” Attendees can meet Busey and take advantage of photo ops.
The event is hosted by The Church Studio. Advance tickets are $50 and can be purchased at thechurchstudio.com. A book is included in the purchase.
