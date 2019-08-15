Multiple actors, including the star of the “Happy Death Day” horror movies, have been cast in a movie currently filming in the Tulsa area.
They are joining previously announced cast members, including Oscar winner Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Wire”) and Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”).
The crime-thriller written and directed by Tulsa native John Swab, who is making his third movie here in five years, is a dark drama about drug addicts, treatment centers and get-rich schemes.
Jessica Rothe, who plays the lead character in the 2017 box-office hit “Happy Death Day” and this year’s sequel “Happy Death Day 2U,” will reportedly play a technician at a treatment center, according to Swab.
Her character will also be a romantic interest for a character played by Jack Kilmer (“Palo Alto”), who along with Alice Englert (“Beautiful Creatures”) plays a young couple of addicts who are the focus of the movie.
In addition, industry website Deadline reported that other cast members now shooting in Tulsa include Thomas Dekker (John Connor in the Fox TV series “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), Peter Greene (“Pulp Fiction,” “Mask”) and Owen Campbell (“The Americans”).
Sam Quartin, Swab’s wife and an executive producer on “Body Brokers,” has also been cast in the film.
Quartin starred in both of Swab’s previous Tulsa-filmed movies, “Let Me Make You a Martyr” (2017) and “Run With the Hunted,” which is set for the film festival circuit this fall.