The big band era is heading to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a 2020 Swing Series at The Joint, soon to be rebranded Hard Rock Live.
The series includes a screening of the movie “Swingers” on April 4, a full-production performance by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on April 5 and a free show by The Hot Sardines for One Star Rewards members on April 19.
Tickets to see Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are $15 and go on sale March 12. Tickets are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK.
One Star Rewards members with a card can enjoy the “Swingers” movie screening and The Hot Sardines performance for free.
“Swingers” was released in 1996 and became a critical and commercial hit at the box office. Starring Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Ron Livingston and Heather Graham, “Swingers” features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy formed in the early ‘90s and has performed an average of more than 150 times a year. The band has sold more than two million albums.
The Hot Sardines' self-titled debut album was named by iTunes as one of the best jazz albums of 2014 and spent more than a year on the Billboard Jazz Chart. With original songs like “Gramercy Sunset” and “Here You Are Again” and hot takes on hits like “Addicted to Love” and “Comes Love,” The Hot Sardines perform more than 100 shows a year.