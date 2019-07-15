Jason Momoa, who rocketed to superstardom as Aquaman in DC’s film universe, is the first celebrity guest announced for a 2019 Wizard World pop culture convention in Tulsa.
The convention is scheduled Sept. 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave. Momoa will appear only on Saturday, Sept. 7, and will be available to greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photo ops.
Momoa had significant roles in the popular series “Baywatch” and “Stargate: Atlantas” before a turn as Khal Drogo in HBO's “Game of Thrones." He debuted as Aquaman in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and reprised the role in 2017’s “Justice League” before starring in a solo "Aquaman" film.
Momoa’s other credits include title roles in “Conan the Barbarian” (2011) and “Braven” (2018). He acted opposite Bruce Willis and John Goodman in 2017’s “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”
Wizard World stages a series of pop culture conventions around the country and is hosting a show in Oklahoma for the sixth consecutive year — five times in Tulsa and once in Oklahoma City. Past Wizard World shows in Tulsa were held at Cox Business Center.
Momoa will appear at a Wizard World show in Oklahoma for the first time. The Tulsa convention will be his sixth show on the Wizard World circuit this year.
Additional guests for the Wizard World show in Tulsa will be announced before the convention. Autographs and photo ops come at an additional charge.
Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more, according to a news release. Cosplaying also is a big part of the show, with many attendees wearing costumes in the convention hall. A costume contest will take place on the Saturday of the show.
For tickets and information, go to wizardworld.com. For more on the 2019 Wizard World Tulsa, visit wizd.me/TulsaPR.