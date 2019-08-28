Actor Sam J. Jones, actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and pro wrestling personality and announcer Jim Ross have been added to the celebrity guest list for an upcoming Wizard World pop culture convention in Tulsa.
Jones is best known for playing the title role in the 1980 movie “Flash Gordon.” Nicholas starred with Tulsa’s Gary Busey in “Rookie of the Year” and later appeared in the “American Pie” film franchise. Ross, who grew up in Westville and launched his career in Oklahoma, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Ross is appearing only on the Saturday of the convention.
Wizard World enlists celebrities for pop culture conventions that are staged across the country. Wizard World will host a convention in Tulsa for the fifth time in six years. The 2019 convention is scheduled Sept. 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center. Previous Wizard World cons in Tulsa were held at Cox Business Center.
Jason Momoa, Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Lou Ferrigno and Kevin Nash were previously announced as guests.
Celebrities often take part in Q&A sessions that are free with the price of admission. Autographs and photo ops come at an additional charge.
For tickets and information about which days celebrities will be at the show, go to www.wizardworld.com.