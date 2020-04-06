Stop the presses.
If “wow” discoveries can be ranked on a 1-to-10 scale, this may rank somewhere around a 12: Lois Lane is from Oklahoma.
You’ve heard of Lois Lane. She’s been part of the pop culture landscape since 1938, when she appeared in Action Comics No. 1, along with the guy who can leap tall buildings in a single bound.
Lois has been saved (often in the nick of time) by Superman many times in decades since, but it would be an injustice to say her character exists only to be rescued. She’s independent and tough and persistent. If there’s a story to be had, she’s going to uncover it. If you’re involved in something shady, she’s the journalist you least want on your trail. She’s a bulldog in the best sense of the word.
And she was based on an Okie.
Born in Enid, Glenda Farrell grew up to become an actress of acclaim. She was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 60 years ago. A bio on the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) site describes her as one of the hardest-working and best-liked stars at Warner Bros. during the 1930s.
In 1937, Farrell starred as fast-talking reporter Torchy Blane in “Smart Blonde.” Torchy was a determined story-chaser from the get-go in “Smart Blonde,” paying a cab driver to pursue a train so she could hop aboard the caboose and get face-to-face with an interview subject.
Farrell was targeted for the role because she had played journalists in two other films — “Mystery of the Wax Museum” in 1934 and “Hi, Nellie!” in 1936. She talked specifically about Torchy’s origins in a 1969 Time magazine interview: “I (was) determined to create a real human being, and not an exaggerated comedy type. I met those (newswomen) who visited Hollywood and watched them work on visits to New York City. They were generally young, intelligent, refined, and attractive. By making Torchy true to life, I tried to create a character practically unique in movies.”
Moviegoers dug Torchy so much that “Smart Blonde” christened a nine-film series. Farrell played Torchy seven times.
Among people smitten by Torchy was a young writer, Jerry Siegel, who teamed with artist pal Joe Shuster to create Superman. The first Superman story was published 16 months after Torchy’s debut. Siegel connected some dots in a 1988 letter to Time.
An excerpt from the letter: “My wife Joanne was Joe’s original art model for Superman’s girlfriend Lois Lane back in the 1930s. Our heroine was, of course, a working girl whose priority was grabbing scoops. What inspired me in the creation was Glenda Farrell, the movie star who portrayed Torchy Blane, a gutsy, beautiful, headline-hunting reporter, in a series of exciting motion pictures. Because the name of the actress Lola Lane (another actress who played Torchy) appealed to me, I called my character Lois Lane. Strangely, the characterization of Lois is amazingly like the real-life personality of my lovely wife.”
So there you have it. The source material for Lois Lane sprang from someone who entered the world by way of Enid.
Farrell didn’t spend all of her growing-up years in Oklahoma. Her family moved to Wichita when she was 7. She talked about getting reacquainted with Enid in a 1943 Boston Globe interview.
“I had listened to so many tales of Enid, as told by my family, that I had a definite idea of my birthplace,” Farrell said. “I knew it was opposite the Methodist Church, and in my mind’s eye, I saw the great mansion with white pillars and beautiful trees shading the lawns. I could even smell magnolia blossoms as I pictured the old Farrell home.”
When, post-stardom, Farrell went back to take a look around, the church was boarded up and the “mansion” was a shack.
“I was born here,” Farrell told an elderly woman sitting on the shack’s porch.
“So was Glenda Farrell,” replied the woman, who didn’t recognize the actress.
After Farrell outed herself, she got a tour of her childhood home.
“It was as neat as a pin, but I was very sad that this was the birthplace I had so glamorized in my imagination,” she said. “There was not even a tree there, let alone magnolia blossoms.”
Better memories: She earned an Emmy for a 1963 guest spot on the TV series “Ben Casey.” Her body of work includes the 1954 movie “Secret of the Incas,” which is reputed to be the inspiration for “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” And she’ll go down in history as the person who impacted the creation of Lois Lane.
Deep down, maybe Farrell was Lois. A website/blog (The Thoughts and Ramblings of Hardwicke Benthow) went for a deep dive into her career. Among the site’s unearthed goodies was the Boston Globe interview referenced above and a photo of an old celebrity tobacco card with a Torchy quote from Farrell: “After playing this role in so many films of the series, I have come to feel that I really am Torchy Blane, and whilst it is sometimes a welcome change to get away from the character for a while, I am never sorry to be back there again.”
