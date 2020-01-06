We’ve been living in an Ernest-free world for almost 20 years.
The late Jim Varney died at the too-young age of 50 in February 2000.
Varney was famous for playing Ernest P. Worrell, an accident-prone bumpkin with good intentions, in a slew of television commercials and in a movie franchise, beginning with “Ernest Goes to Camp” in 1987.
We’re revisiting his life all these years later because he’s part of an Oklahoma story.
TV viewers in this state were introduced to Varney when he starred in commercials for Braum’s, an ice cream, burger and dairy store chain based in Oklahoma. For a couple of years in the early 1980s, Varney was the face of Braum’s.
In commercials, Ernest spoke into the camera as if he was talking to an off-camera buddy: “Know what I mean, Vern?” In this neck of the woods, the catchphrase lingers to present day.
Did folks buy what Ernest was selling? A 1983 Tulsa Tribune story said Ernest was the best thing to happen to Braum’s since fudge ripple. Products spotlighted in Ernest commercials saw an immediate 15% sales spike, according to a 1984 Tulsa Business Chronicle story, and the story said business at Braum’s increased by about 30% the previous year.
Ernest wasn’t just a cash cow. He was a star.
The Braum’s TV spots featuring Ernest began airing in mid-January 1983. Two months later, Varney made a public appearance at a Tulsa Braum’s location (1415 S. Lewis Ave.) and, if you wanted his autograph that day, you had to wait in line. People continued to ask for autographs even when signing time was over and Varney was fielding questions from a reporter assigned to cover the event. Varney showed the reporter a finger that got blistered when he signed 1,100 autographs during a public appearance in Tennessee.
“I never expected this, not from commercials,” Varney said.
You can’t judge a book by a cover, or a commercial. The story about Varney’s trip to Tulsa said the actor had a background in Shakespeare and a liking for classical music. Know what I mean, Hamlet?
Though Varney was connected to Oklahoma by way of Braum’s, he was not an Oklahoman. He was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, and caught the acting bug early. Pre-Ernest gigs included TV appearances or cast spots on “Pop! Goes the Country,” “Johnny Cash and Friends,” “Fernwood Tonight,” “Alice,” “Pink Lady” and “Operation: Petticoat.”
According to a 1985 press kit, an actors strike led Varney to say goodbye to Hollywood and return to his roots. The break of a lifetime came when Varney became Ernest.
Nashville ad executive John R. Cherry III was doing a campaign for an amusement park that, once upon a time, was owned by country music artist Ronnie Milsap. According to urban legend, Beech Bend Park was in such sad shape that Cherry wanted to craft a commercial without showing the actual park. Varney, who had previously done dairy commercials for Cherry, appeared as Ernest for the first time to advertise a pending appearance by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at the park.
The park closed shortly thereafter, but a star was born.
Over the next seven years, Ernest showed up in 2,600 ads in 140 TV markets, according to a 1987 New York Times story. You can binge-watch Varney’s Ernest commercials by searching for Ernest’s greatest hits (volume one and volume two!) on YouTube.
Ernest hawked everything — soft drinks, cars, orange juice and natural gas. He debuted in the New York market in 1986 when he became a pitch man for American Bed Co. Using Ernest math, the character calculated consumers could save $53,000 on a $300 bed. “I don’t know how them boys stay in business,” he said.
It was reported in 1984 that Varney was getting between $12,000 and $50,000 per commercial. Could a rube from advertisements be a success on the big screen? The answer came when “Ernest Goes to Camp” grossed more than $23 million. Ernest had a fan club of 20,000 at the time and, in the first two weeks of his first movie’s release, only “Beverly Hills Cop II” made more dough.
A 1987 New York Times story said “Ernest Goes to Camp” was panned by critics. “They hate us,” Varney said. “They’re trying to find artistic value (in) something that’s purely a commercial enterprise. It’s like an art critic reviewing a baseball card.”
The Tulsa Tribune and Tulsa World critics were split. One wrote “not even Vern could take this.” The other called it a fun summer movie and praised the work of Tulsan Gailard Sartain in the film. Four sequels made it to theaters — “Ernest Saves Christmas,” “Ernest Goes to Jail,” “Ernest Scared Stupid” and “Ernest Rides Again.” Ernest was the Medea of his day — and he even won an Emmy when Ernest starred in a 1988 Saturday morning show (“Hey Vern, It’s Ernest!”) that aired an hour after the more memorable “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse” on CBS.
Varney wasn’t exclusively Ernest. He was Jed Clampett in the motion picture version of “The Beverly Hillbillies” and he voiced Slinky Dog in the first two “Toy Story” movies. His last film role was “Daddy and Them,” directed by Billy Bob Thornton, who said this after Varney’s death: “Any of us who knew Jim well know that the world will never exactly know what a great talent and extraordinary human being we have lost.”
To Oklahomans with long memories, Varney will always be the fellow who made you want to head to the nearest Braum’s for a burger and shake.
The 1984 Tulsa Business Chronicle story said Braum’s almost pulled the plug on Ernest within 90 days of the first commercial. The first commercial featured Ernest telling Vern how wonderful Braum’s dairy farm and stores were. The company got bags of mail from people who didn’t like him.
Braum’s stuck with Varney but changed the focus of its Ernest ads to specific products and, all of a sudden, letter writers wanted more.
The story quoted then-Braum’s advertising and marketing manager Terry Holden, who said, “Ernest is one of these good ol’ guys who tries to do the right thing and who knows everything. He’s always giving unsolicited advice. Everybody probably has met an Ernest, and that may be one reason he’s gone over so well. He has a neighbor named Vern who has a nice house and drives a Cadillac and just happens to be stuck next door to Ernest, regardless of property values.”
Hey, Ernest. Thanks for being our neighbor, and thanks for making people laugh because making someone laugh is about the best thing a person can do for someone else. And thanks for not being Sgt. Glory.
Varney appeared as Sgt. Glory in ads for a different dairy company.
“He wasn’t like Ernest,” Varney once said. “He would come out and just about order you to buy milk.”
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zn08pk6A_64” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
