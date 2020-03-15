People are turning to in-home options for recreation since coronavirus concerns have caused the cancellation or postponement of entertainment and sporting events.
What’s new and upcoming on the streaming service Netflix?
How about a docuseries with Oklahoma connections, new series with familiar TV faces (Jim Parsons, Garrett Morris), stand-up comedy specials and a look at the history of football. Be aware that it’s not the kind of football you see in college football stadiums on fall Saturdays.
This is not a complete list of new/upcoming Netflix options, but here are a few that sound interesting. Let’s start with the one tied to Oklahoma and the rest will be listed chronologically by premiere date:
‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’
Premieres Friday
Remember Joe Exotic? He once ran for governor of Oklahoma and was later convicted in a murder-for-hire plot. Netflix’s seven-part docuseries goes in for a deep dive.
Here’s the summary: Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, con men and cult leaders, all share a passion for big cats and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.
‘Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker’
Premieres Friday
In this new four-part limited series, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the African-American hair care entrepreneur who became America’s first female self-made millionaire. It was inspired by the book “On Her Own Ground,” written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles.
Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, betrayals and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black hair care. She simultaneously fought for social change. Others in the cast include Garrett Morris, an original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Kevin Carroll and Bill Bellamy.
‘The English Game’
Premieres Friday
The six-part drama charts the origins of football (you know it as soccer) and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport. The series is written and executive produced by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes.
‘The Letter for the King’
Premieres Friday
The six-part series is based on a best-selling novel of the same name. When a ruthless prince threatens to cast the world into darkness, a young knight in training (Amir Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king. Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace.
‘Tom Segura: Ball Hog’
Premiere date: Tuesday, March 24
Filmed in Austin, Texas, this stand-up comedy special is not for the faint-hearted, according to Netflix. Segura offers advice on how to handle emotionally fragile people, winning arguments with your mother, managing expectations, following your dreams and steps we can take to improve the environment.
‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution’
Premiere date: Wednesday, March 25
It’s a documentary. Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities. The camp transformed their lives and ignited a landmark movement. Former camper Jim LeBrecht is a co-director, along with Emmy winner Nicole Newnham.
‘The Occupant’
Premiere date: Wednesday, March 25
An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. He still has the keys and becomes obsessed with the family that lives at his old place. Eek! This isn’t part of the film summary, but change your locks, folks.
‘Ozark’
Premiere date: Friday, March 27
There are Emmy winners all around (Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner) in the season three debut of this series. It’s six months later and the casino is up and running, but there’s a fight for control of the family’s destiny.
‘Uncorked’
Premiere date: Friday, March 27
This film is about a father (Courtney B. Vance) and son (Mamoudou Athie) who finally have to start listening to each other when there’s a disagreement about taking over the family business, a Memphis barbecue joint with generational history.
‘Coffee & Kareem’
Premiere date: Friday, April 3
What happens when a 12-year-old boy tries to hire criminal fugitives to scare away his mom’s boyfriend? Things go wrong, of course, and the boyfriend teams up with the kid on a chase across Detroit. The boyfriend is played by Ed Helms. The mom is Taraji P. Henson. The kid is Terrence Little Gardenhigh.
‘Chris D’Elia: No Pain’
Premiere date: Tuesday, April 14
This stand-up comedy special was filmed in Minneapolis. Summary: Though he may not be your average comedian, living a straight-edge lifestyle with parents who are there for him, Chris D’Elia still finds time to growl at babies in public and AirDrop inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes.
‘The Innocence Files’
Premiere date: Wednesday, April 15
This nine-part documentary series spotlights untold personal stories behind causes of wrongful conviction.
‘After Life’
Premiere date: Friday, April 24
Season two arrives of this series, which stars Ricky Gervais as a newspaper writer whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.
‘Hollywood’
Premiere date: Friday, May 1
There is life after “The Big Bang Theory.” Jim Parsons — you know him as Sheldon Cooper — is in the cast of this new limited series that follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.
