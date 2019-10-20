Thad Balkman — he’s the Cleveland County District Judge who returned a megabucks verdict against Johnson & Johnson and subsidiaries in the state’s opioid case — will celebrate a birthday this week.
When Balkman was 14, these words appeared on his birthday cake: It’s Ferris’ day off, but it’s Thad’s 14th birthday.
Say what?
It makes sense if you know the rest of the story.
Balkman lives in Norman and has been an Oklahoman since he came here to attend law school in 1994. But his childhood home in Long Beach, California, doubled as the title character’s home in the beloved 1986 comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
For a two-week period in the fall of 1985, the Balkmans agreed to vacate their home from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays so the Buellers could “live” there. The family was paid for the use of the home and, bonus, got a nice reimbursement check.
“I remember them filming in my kitchen where Cameron is calling the principal pretending to be Ferris’ girlfriend’s father,” Balkman said. “Funny story about that: They unplugged our refrigerator because it made a hum, like most refrigerators do. It showed up on the extra-sensitive microphones. And then they forgot to plug it back in and so all the food in there got ruined.”
Balkman’s father wanted the food to be replaced. The negotiations went something like this:
Movie rep: “What was in there and we’ll replace it?”
Dad: “I’m not doing it that way. What does your insurance cover?”
Movie rep: “It covers up to $2,000.”
Dad: “Well, that’s how much food I had in there.”
A check for $2,000 was written.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” wasn’t the only movie filmed at Balkman’s childhood home. It’s just the one you remember. Before the Ferris crew arrived, the Balkmans surrendered their home to the makers of “American Dreamer,” a 1984 flick starring JoBeth Williams as a housewife who gets amnesia and acts like a character from detective novels. If you saw it at a theater, you’re in rare company.
Balkman, asked why his home was a go-to place for movie making, talked about Long Beach’s proximity to Hollywood studios and industry-friendly municipal laws and ordinances. Also, from an architectural standpoint, the house didn’t look like a typical Southern California residence.
“Our house looked like it could be in Ohio or in Illinois,” he said.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is set in and around Chicago. That’s where the bulk of filming took place. But interior and exterior scenes at Ferris’ home were shot at Casa Balkman, where little Thad took advantage of donuts and snack trays that were ripe for plucking. After school, he watched scenes be filmed.
“As the days went on, I had more and more friends that would want to come watch it with me,” he said. “I never remember anyone saying ‘You can’t come here.’ They were really super cool about letting me and my friends watch.”
Balkman said probably his “biggest” memory is being an eyewitness to the scene where Ferris’ sister confronts the invading principal and gives him karate kicks to the face.
“I was right behind the camera,” he said. “She didn’t literally kick him, of course, but they did some clever editing to make it look that way.”
Because Balkman was blessed with a front-row seat to history, he knows secrets. He said Ferris had a younger brother and sister who don’t show up in the movie.
“They even took a fake Bueller family picture with the two younger siblings and the dog and the mom and dad,” he said. “It was hanging on the wall in the hallway.”
Maybe the sequel should be whatever happened to those missing Bueller kids?
When the movie was being filmed, Balkman said there was no way to know it would be successful. Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey were at the dawn of their careers. Should we take a bunch of photographs?
“My mom had to force me to get in a picture with Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck,” he said. “She said ‘You’ll want this someday.’ I’m like, yeah, whatever. But I’m glad I took it now because it’s kind of physical proof that they were there.”
The movie was released in the summer of 1986. Balkman went back to school that fall “and everyone was like ‘wow, Thad, that was the coolest movie and they filmed it at your house.’ I went from being just another kid to a pretty cool kid.” Thanks, Ferris.
The Balkmans were invited to a screening with the cast at Paramount and the family priority was looking for scenes in which the house appears. That’s our kitchen! That’s our front door! Balkman said he has probably watched the movie 50 times and has probably watched it more times than any other movie, including his fave, “Return of the Jedi.”
In hindsight, Balkman doesn’t recall chit-chatting with the actors. At 13 going on 14, he wasn’t outgoing enough or daring enough to engage them in conversation. However, his mother was so outgoing that she talked not only with cast members, but with the film’s writer and director, John Hughes.
“One time John Hughes was sitting on the back patio smoking a cigarette,” Balkman said. “My mom came around the corner. She said, ‘Who’s smoking? They’re not supposed to be smoking here on my property.’ And then she saw it was John Hughes. He kind of gave her this sheepish grin like, sorry, but I’m the director and I kind of need a smoke right now. I think she was forgiving when she realized it was him.”
Hughes crafted many other revered movies of that era, including “Sixteen Candles” and “The Breakfast Club.” He died 10 years ago at 59, which should add clout to something Ferris said twice during his day off: Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.
Life moves this fast. That 14-year-old kid from the birthday photo attended his 30th high school reunion in August.
“One of my friends took a selfie in front of my house,” Balkman said. “He said ‘I had to take my wife by Ferris Bueller’s house.’ It was just kind of funny. Even at the reunion, people were still talking about going by to see the house.”