Leonardo DiCaprio is making an offer that many moviegoers would find hard to refuse: Make a donation to fight hunger, and you might win a cameo role in his upcoming filmed-in-Oklahoma movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
In addition, the winner would spend a day on the movie’s set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film’s premiere as well.
DiCaprio made the offer on Wednesday through his Instagram account in connection with America’s Food Fund, a gofundme.com fundraiser he helped organize and that has raised nearly $14 million this month for vulnerable families in need of food.
“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.”
In this case, people would donate to the “All In Challenge” — go to allinchallenge.com — which has entertainers auctioning off experiences for charity to help feed children, senior citizens and health workers all affected even more during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our most vulnerable communities need our support more than ever,” DiCaprio said via Instagram.
The allinchallenge.com donations are targeted to go to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.
The “All In Challenge” features one star accepting and then challenging another to take part in the fundraising cause. In this case, DiCaprio and De Niro challenged three others: Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx.
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on a true story about Osage Nation tribal members killed for their oil rights, is set to begin filming in Oklahoma in 2020.
