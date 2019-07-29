2019-07-27 ne-scorseseinosage p1 (copy)

Martin Scorsese (right) and Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear talk Friday in Pawhuska about the upcoming film adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Standing Bear told the Tulsa World that Scorsese confirmed that the movie will be filmed in Osage County. Cody Hammer/Osage News

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese made news Friday when he visited the Osage Nation in Pawhuska, providing information about the filming of his upcoming movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," in Osage County.

It turns out Scorsese visited at least a couple of more locations in the area, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.

"Location scouting" in "Osage County, Oklahoma," Scorsese wrote on a pair of Instagram account photos of him standing in a large field of tallgrass, just outside of a barbed-wire fence with cows in the distance near what appears to be a farm pond.

Another photo, shot in black-and-white with him posing for a picture, was posted as having been taken in the small Pawnee County town of Ralston.

According to Osage Tribe Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Scorsese also told tribal officials Friday that Robert De Niro had agreed to join the cast of the film, which will also star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie, based on author David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," is expected to be Scorsese's next film and possibly will begin filming in Oklahoma as early as next year.

 
 
 
Location scouting 📸

@aldenlola

