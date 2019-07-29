Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese made news Friday when he visited the Osage Nation in Pawhuska, providing information about the filming of his upcoming movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," in Osage County.
It turns out Scorsese visited at least a couple of more locations in the area, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
"Location scouting" in "Osage County, Oklahoma," Scorsese wrote on a pair of Instagram account photos of him standing in a large field of tallgrass, just outside of a barbed-wire fence with cows in the distance near what appears to be a farm pond.
Another photo, shot in black-and-white with him posing for a picture, was posted as having been taken in the small Pawnee County town of Ralston.
According to Osage Tribe Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Scorsese also told tribal officials Friday that Robert De Niro had agreed to join the cast of the film, which will also star Leonardo DiCaprio.
The movie, based on author David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," is expected to be Scorsese's next film and possibly will begin filming in Oklahoma as early as next year.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers