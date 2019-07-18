Now Oklahomans know why people were spotting actor Matt Damon in Stillwater in early June — he's going to make a new movie, and the title is "Stillwater."
The acclaimed box-office star will reportedly be playing an oilfield worker from Oklahoma in a film that appears to be a high-profile project.
"Stillwater" will be produced by Participant Media, which was responsible for last year's Oscar-winning best picture, "Green Book," and it will be written and directed by Tom McCarthy, whose "Spotlight" was the Oscar-winning best picture of 2015.
There is no reporting of where the film will be shot or how soon production might begin, according to a report by the Hollywood industry website Variety.
According to the site's story, the movie will follow "an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, played by Damon, who travels to Marseille (France) to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.
"Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, (he) makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter. In the process, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her young daughter and embarks on a personal journey of discovery and a larger sense of belonging in the world."
In addition to being seen in the Stillwater area in the first week of June, Damon was also reportedly spotted in Oklahoma City that same week in the company of McCarthy, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for "Spotlight."