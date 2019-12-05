There are family dramas, and then there is “Waves,” an intense film that understands the depth of emotions, from the worst kind of pain to the zenith of love and joy that parents and children can experience.
It feels like two films, with the first part a story of a family in Florida led by a domineering father (a fierce Sterling K. Brown) with sky-high expectations, especially of his son, a star athlete and high school senior.
To see this successful family fall apart when something terrible happens is to witness what happens too often due to young people’s mistakes that can alter a future in an instant, and which are easily hidden from parents not watching for signs.
The second half of the movie focuses on the parents’ teen daughter and a search for love, for peace and for some kind of grace in the wake of tragedy, which this film delivers in a manner that is earned and not overly sentimental.
This film by writer-director Trey Edward Shults is remarkable as the work of a white man dramatizing a black family’s experience in America, but more than anything, it’s a stunning examination of the power of the human heart.
Breakout performances by the teens, a furious soundtrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and kinetic imagery of the teen experience further heighten this film that will hold a place in your brain for some time.
It’s not every movie that makes you talk out loud, from telling someone on screen “No, don’t do that” or “Yes, that’s the right move, dad,” but “Waves” is that unique in its life-affirming story and authenticity.