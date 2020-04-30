Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings.”
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and links to click-for-rental for streaming them can be found at circlecinema.org.
Virtual screenings starting this week
”The Booksellers”: Alert to those who love a good book to check out this documentary on the rare book world found in New York City. Starts Friday, May 1.
Continuing free virtual streaming: “Bill’s Thud,” with an introduction by Circle Cinema co-founder Clark Wiens of this personal story and Vietnam War-themed documentary that he produced. Click to rent on website.
Submissions continue through Friday, May 8, for a “Quarantine Cat Festival,” tentatively scheduled for June, with rowhouse.online/cats the website for submitting cat videos that can win prizes.
Continuing virtual screenings
(Find at circlecinema.org and click for rental.)
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% proceeds to Circle Cinema are “To the Stars” (Oklahoma-filmed period drama), “The Woman Who Loved Giraffes” (researcher Anne Dagg documentary), “Beyond the Visible” (female abstract artist documentary), “Extra Ordinary” (Will Forte indie comedy-horror), “Sorry We Missed You” (British domestic drama), “Best of Catvideofest: Creature Comforts Edition” and eight other films.