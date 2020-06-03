What better place to watch “The Outsiders” than at the Outsiders House Museum?
On Saturday, June 20, “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” will be shown on the lawn of the Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.
A limited number of tickets ($25 per person) are available via a link on a Facebook event page, “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel on location in North Tulsa.” A ticket includes access to the museum from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. Proceeds benefit the Outsiders House Museum.
“The Outsiders,” a movie based on a young adult novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, was released in 1983 and helped launch the careers of a stable of young actors, including Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe. The Outsiders House served as the home of the Curtis Brothers in the film. The Outsiders House was on the verge of slipping away before it was salvaged and restored by House of Pain rapper and “The Outsiders” fan Danny O’Connor.
“The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” includes 22 minutes of deleted footage from the Francis Ford Coppola film, including a new beginning and ending and a re-editing that is more true to the timeline in the source material.
Guests must have a ticket before entering. Kids 6-under are free. The museum will not provide seating, so bring chairs or blankets. Blankets can be positioned up front and chairs will be behind blankets.
Because the Outsiders House Museum is in a residential neighborhood, it is suggested to arrive on time and park near Crutchfield Park instead of blocking neighbors’ driveways. No pets are allowed except service animals. No outside food or drink will be allowed on the property, but food trucks and drinks will be on site.
In case of rain, the event wil be cancelled and ticket-holders will be issued a rain check for a future screening.