Here’s a coat drive where, if you bring a leather jacket, you might be dubbed an honorary greaser.
The Outsiders House Museum’s coat drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave.
Haven’t been inside the Outsiders House Museum yet? Admission is free with a donation of an unwanted coat, sweatshirt, jacket, new socks and underwear, according to an event page on Facebook.
The 1983 movie “The Outsiders,” based on a novel by Tulsa’s S.E. Hinton, was filmed in Tulsa and helped launch the careers of a stable of young stars, including Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio.
The home of the Curtis Brothers in the film was the residence at 731 N. St. Louis Ave. It was on the verge of being demolished before it was purchased and salvaged by House of Pain rapper Danny O’Connor, who transformed the home into a museum dedicated to “The Outsiders.” The museum opened in August.
For information about the museum, go to theoutsidershouse.com.
