Pauly Shore is coming to Tulsa for the launch of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's new Midnight Joker Comedy Club.
The club will be the site of a monthly up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside a 7,000-square-foot Multi-Purpose Room built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion.
According to a news release, a monthly comedy series will deliver the best local, regional and national comics "all in the ambience of a true comedy club setting."
Said Hard Rock senior director of marketing Martin Madewell: "Comedy shows are some of the most popular performances we’ve had on our stage at The Joint: Tulsa. Midnight Joker allows us to not only bring in even more headlining comedy, but to also showcase local up-and-comers that are already creating large followings here in Oklahoma.”
The inaugural series runs Oct. 11-12 and will feature Pauly Shore on both nights along with four other opening acts. Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now. For information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
An actor and comedian, Shore rose to prominence during the six-season run of the MTV show “Totally Pauly.” That led to numerous TV and film roles, including the one-hour HBO special “Pauly Does Dallas,” and movies like “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now,” “Bio Dome,” “Encino Man,” “Son In Law” and “The Goofy Movie.”
Shore has gone on to star in and produce his own projects, including “Pauly Shore Is Dead.” He also produced and starred in comedy specials like “Vegas Is My Oyster” and “Pauly-Tics.” All three are available on Amazon Prime.