Tulsa native filmmaker John Swab is returning to his hometown for the third time in five years to shoot a movie, and it features his biggest cast yet — including an Oscar winner and a player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film is “Body Brokers,” a dark drama about drug addicts, treatment centers and get-rich schemes, and filming is expected to begin in the next week in the Tulsa area, Swab told the Tulsa World.
One of the film’s key performers is a neighbor of Swab in New York who has become what he described as a friend, a mentor and now a collaborator.
Melissa Leo, an Academy Award winner for “The Fighter,” is a “dear friend of mine, and we both live in the Hudson Valley area,” Swab said. “We’ve struck up a friendship, and it’s been creative and rich.”
Joining Leo in Tulsa for filming are Frank Grillo (the “Purge” movies and an enemy of Captain America in multiple Marvel movies) and Michael Kenneth Williams (“The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire” and many more).
The focus of the film will be on two younger actors — Jack Kilmer (“The Nice Guys”) and Alice Englert (“Beautiful Creatures”), who will portray a pair of drug addicts who fall into the “body broker” business of dealers and addicts selling off patients to treatment centers for big money.