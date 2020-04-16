Who wants to ask Gary Busey a question?
Pop culture conventions are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wizard World, which stages a series of celebrity-laden conventions all across the country, is scheduling “virtual experiences” to allow fans to interact with celebrities.
For instance:
At 2 p.m. April 21, Tulsa-raised actor Gary Busey is coming to virtual screens. The interactive event will include a free, live moderated Q&A. Fans can take part on computers and mobile devices and they can submit questions to Busey during the 45-minute Q&A session.
There are additional paid options for one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographed photographs and lithographs. For more information, go to the Wizard World Facebook page.
Actor Ed Asner participated in an April 14 Wizard World virtual experience. Casts from “The Magicians” and the web series “RWBY” were scheduled for April 18 and April 23 experiences, respectively.
Wizard World has staged annual pop culture conventions in Oklahoma since 2014. One con was in Oklahoma City and the rest were in Tulsa.
Three upcoming shows are listed on the current Wizard World schedule: June 5-7 in St. Louis, June 19-21 in Philadelphia and Aug. 20-23 in Chicago. Free Q&A sessions with celebrities are part of the convention experience, but autographs and photographs usually come at an additional cost.
Busey was born in Texas, but his family moved to Oklahoma when he was in elementary school. A graduate of Nathan Hale High School, he was introduced to TV viewers in Tulsa before he gained nationwide fame. He appeared with "Mazeppa" Gailard Sartain in the "Uncanny Film Festival & Camp Meeting," a late-night local show that still is beloved by those who experienced it.
Busey was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story." His film credits include "Lethal Weapon," "Point Break," "Predator 2" and "The Firm."