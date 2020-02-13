Heather Langenkamp traded Elm Street for Saint Louis Avenue.
Langenkamp, a Tulsa actress best known for her work in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, is back in her hometown and paid a Thursday visit to the Outsiders House Museum at 731 N. Saint Louis Avenue.
Langenkamp joined the ranks of people who have autographed a designated wall at the Outsiders House Museum, which opened last year and pays tribute to both the S.E. Hinton book “The Outsiders” and the movie inspired by the book.
According to Langenkamp’s IMDb profile, she got her start in acting when she was cast as an extra in “The Outsiders” and “Rumble Fish,” both of which were filmed in Tulsa.
In 2018, she told the Tulsa World’s Michael Smith she was working as a copy clerk at the Tulsa Tribune when she saw an ad asking for extras for “The Outsiders.”
“I got into a high school scene, with hundreds of extras and we’re all getting out of school and I’m not seen,” Langenkamp said.
Durin the same interview, Langenkamp she said she was given a line to say in “Rumble Fish” and went home with a Screen Actors Guild card.
On Thursday, she was on greaser turf.