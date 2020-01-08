The mother of actress Jennifer Garner grew up near Locust Grove. The family farm where her mother was raised is being used to grow produce for Once Upon A Farm, an organic baby food company that prides itself on farm-fresh offerings.
In a story that appeared online Jan. 8, Garner spoke about a new flavor (Farmer Jen & The Giant Squash) that is the first Once Upon A Farm product made with produce from the family farm, according to the story, which said Garner created the recipe. Garner’s aunt and uncle, Janet and Robert English, currently live on the farm. The Tulsa World wrote about the farm and Garner's Locust Grove connection in 2018.
Once Upon A Farm Products can be found in the refrigerated section of grocery stores that carry the line.
