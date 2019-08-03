The good news is "The Outsiders" movie will be screened on the lawn of The Outsiders House Museum on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The bad news, if you hoped to go, is tickets are already gone. The movie screening was announced Saturday, April 3 and all 75 tickets, priced at $25 each and made available at theoutsidershouse.com, sold out in about six hours.
Ticket-buyers will be treated to an extended version of "The Outsiders." Titled "The Outsiders: The Complete Novel," it features 22 minutes of deleted footage that was restored by director Francis Ford Coppola. The extended version has a new beginning and ending. Also, a re-editing made the film truer to the timeline in S.E. Hinton's novel.
Gates will open at 8 p.m. and a ticket to the movie includes access to the museum. The movie will start at dusk (around 9 p.m.). Seating is not provided, so ticket-holders are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. No pets except service animals will be permitted. No outside food or drink will be allowed, but food trucks will be on site.
In case of rain, the film will be canceled and ticket-holders will be issued a rain check for a future screening.
The Outsiders House Museum is a residence at 731 N. St. Louis that served as the home of the Curtis Brothers in the 1983 motion picture. Filmed in Tulsa, the movie is based on Hinton's 1967 novel.
The Outsiders House Museum is scheduled for a grand opening weekend beginning with an Aug. 9 VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony and Aug. 10 bus tours (with actor C. Thomas Howell) sold out, so Aug. 11 bus tours were added.
The museum is in a residential neighborhood, so parking is limited. It is recommended that ticket-holders arrive on time, park at nearby Crutchfield Park and be respectful by not blocking neighbors' driveways.