Tulsa’s Heather Langenkamp played the heroine and Robert Englund played bad guy Freddy Krueger in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” the first installment in a horror movie franchise.
Englund participated in a phone interview to promote his new Travel Channel series (“True Terror”) and recalled that he last visited Tulsa when he joined Langenkamp for a fund-raiser at Circle Cinema.
“What a great venue,” he said. “I remember they had a phenomenal collection of movie posters. I’m a big movie poster fan. They had some great posters there. I remember having a couple of glasses of wine and salivating over their collection.”
The interview was arranged so Englund could do publicity for his new series (watch for an upcoming story), but, since the questions were coming from Tulsa, he was of course asked an obligatory question about Langenkamp. What did she bring to the franchise that others might not have been able to bring?
The response was lengthy and circled all the way to the 1960s and back, but here’s a full transcription:
I think what people have to realize, and I hesitate in these days to separate by gender, men and women, but up until “Nightmare on Elm Street,” most horror films and, to a certain degree, science fiction were sort of the world of young men — fanboys, whatever you want to call them — in terms of that being the target audience.
Now, Sigourney Weaver certainly opened the door with “Alien” and Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween” as strong women and interesting women — not the stereotype sacrificial starlet. What Heather and the other leading ladies of “Nightmare on Elm Street” did is they made horror movies equally popular I think for young women. And part of that is they were such strong leading ladies.
If you watch the movies, they survive and, not only do they survive, but they vanquish Freddy, at least temporarily, until the next sequel. But Heather is in one, three and seven (of the franchise). She stars in three of the movies and she is this intelligent (character), aside from her fulfulling her sort of symbolic role, not as a victim, but as a young woman and the loss of innocence, especially in the first one, which is one of the themes of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies is the loss of innocence in this world of alcoholic parents and divorce and all these problems going on and secrets and of course Freddy is symbolizing all of that, this boogie man that is your nightmare that haunts your dreams, the nightmare on Elm Street.
You guys know. You know it more than a lot of people in America, but Elm Street brings a lot of symbolism just because of the name. Every town has an Elm Street. Every town has a Main Street and a Broadway, too. Elm Street is also the street John Kennedy was assassinated on down in Dallas. So that’s a moment that a lot of people associated with the loss of American innocence. We stopped trusting our government then. Our beautiful young president was shot down like a dog. It was a horrible moment in time and it changed us.
A lot of people began not to believe in the American dream anymore after that, the end of ‘63 and the beginning of ‘64, which all correlates with a change in rock and roll. It really was a loss of innocence. (There was) a change in student attitudes and the beginning of the hippie movement and the student protest movement in Berkeley.
So it was this big transitional moment and a part of that was the symbolism with Heather. Heather becomes a figurehead and this sort of iconic girl warrior against all of that throughout the films and she helps others throughout the films. Without Heather, there would have been no template for the sort of ultimate survivor girl, the strong survivor girl, that she is. There is a nice arc between part one and part three and then, by part seven, she is a woman with a child. She is still fighting the evil in society and the corruption and the underbelly of darkness in society.
So I think Heather’s beauty and youth and talent obviously went a long way in supporting the success of these movies. Wes (Craven) was very fortunate to have discovered her. She had been working before, but Wes really saw her potential as sort of an “everygirl.” She was so beautiful, but she was still a plausible beauty. Certain women back then had a certain plausible beauty, but a timeless beauty and I think Heather’s was that, as was Winona Ryder’s. These are people that would have been stars back in silent films as well. If you put Heather Langenkamp and Winona Ryder and certain other faces that we consider contemporary and transport them back to 1915 or something, they would have been stars then in silent films just as well. It was kind of a transcendental beauty that they have on the screen where on the screen their features and the light and the shadows really bring them even more alive on the big screen and I think Heather has one of those gifts.
Without Heather, without any of our survivor girls, I don’t think the movies would have been successful. What you’ve got to understand is, back then, when people went to the movie theaters, this is just the moment before video and VHS and when people could share these movies at home with their families and their friends or their dormitory roommates and watch them over and over and hit the pause buttons, in that slight moment of time just before the VHS revolution, which also catapulted the films.
People would take their girlfriends to the movies and I think that the women really identified deeper with the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies because they had that identification hook, that catharsis hook, of Heather’s performance, so the women would identify with her journey throughout the film and her survival, whereas I think a lot of the guys were looking at the special effects and at Freddy and Freddy’s sense of humor. But I think the women — the sisters, the mothers, the stepmoms, the girlfriends, the dates for those movies — they were hooking in on a more subliminal level. They were following it through the survival journey of the girl, which in three of the movies was Heather and then also Lisa Wilcox and Lisa Zane, who played my daughter, and Monica Keena in “Freddy vs. Jason.” But all of them win. All of them survive. All of them vanquish Freddy.