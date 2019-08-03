Art imitates life?
A movie on the lawn will be shown Saturday, Aug. 17 at the soon-to-open Outsiders House Museum and, of course, the movie will be an extended version of "The Outsiders."
For "The Outsiders: The Complete Novel," director Francis Ford Coppola added 22 minutes of deleted footage, including a new beginning and ending. A re-editing made the film truer to the timeline in S.E. Hinton's novel.
A limited number of tickets, available to the public, are $25. For information, go to The Outsiders House Facebook page or www.theoutsidershouse.com.
Gates open at 8 p.m. and a ticket to the movie includes access to the museum. The movie will start at dusk (around 9 p.m.). Seating is not provided, so ticket-holders are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. No pets except service animals will be permitted. No outside food or drink will be allowed, but food trucks will be on site.
In case of rain, the film will be canceled and ticket-holders will be issued a rain check for a future screening. All sales are final.
The Outsiders House Museum is a residence at 731 N. St. Louis that served as the home of the Curtis Brothers in the 1983 motion picture. Filmed in Tulsa, the movie is based on Hinton's 1967 novel.
The Outsiders House Museum is scheduled for a grand opening weekend beginning with an Aug. 9 VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony and Aug. 10 bus tours (with actor C. Thomas Howell) sold out, so Aug. 11 bus tours were added.
The museum is in a residential neighborhood, so parking is limited. It is recommended that ticket-holders arrive on time, park at nearby Crutchfield Park and be respectful by not blocking neighbors' driveways.