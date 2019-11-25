Circle Cinema is celebrating Small Business Saturday and kicking off the holiday shopping season Saturday, Nov. 30 with a 1980s-centric party and a vintage movie poster sale.
Admission is free to the party, which will include music, videos, trivia, pop culture, photo ops, film clips and special guests and the sale of collectible 80s-era movie posters. Among guests is artist Muriel Fahrion, a Tulsa resident who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang characters.
The party is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Circle Cinema Gallery, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Poster sale proceeds benefit the non-profit Circle Cinema Foundation. The posters are from a private collection and are from the 1980s, the late 1970s and the early 1990s.
A news release mentioned a sampling of movie posters that will be available: "Labyrinth," "Karate Kid II," "Cannonball Run," "Star Wars," "Alien," "Aliens," "The Princess Bride," "Revenge of the Nerds II," "Space Camp," "Rocky IV," "Iron Eagle," "Robin Hood," "The Rocketeer," "Carrie," "Die Hard II," "Lone Wolf McQuade," "The Money Pit," "Three Amigos!," "Young Guns II," "Star Trek – The Motion Picture," and "Black Widow."
The release urged party attendees to dress in their favorite 80’s gear, slip on an ugly Christmas sweater, or recreate one of the amazing characters from "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation," which was released Dec. 1, 1989. The release said prizes will be awarded for best "looks."
Holiday snacks will be provided and a cash bar will feature seasonal party drinks.