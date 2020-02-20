Filmmaker Martin Scorsese has never directed a Western, but it looks like "Killers of the Flower Moon" will be his first.
Filming of the adaptation of author David Grann's book about Osage Indians being murdered a century ago for their land rich with oil is set to begin this spring in the Pawhuska area.
According to a new interview with Cahiers du Cinema (through the French publication Premiere), Scorsese talked of it starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
Talking about his recently Oscar-nominated "The Irishman," Scorsese spoke briefly about his next film and told Cahiers du Cinema:
"We think it's a Western. It happened in 1921, 1922, in Oklahoma. They are certainly cowboys, but they have cars, and also horses. The film mainly talks about Osages, an Indian tribe with which we gave a horrible territory, but which they loved because they said to themselves that the whites would never be interested in it. Then we discovered oil there and for about 10 years, the Osages became the people richest in the world, per capita. Then as with the Yukon and the mining regions of Colorado, the vultures disembark, the white man, the European arrives, and all that is lost....There, the underworld had such control over everything that you were more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than killing an Indian. "
He added: "It's so interesting to think about the mentality that leads us to that. The history of civilization goes back to Mesopotamia. The Hittites are invaded by another people, they disappear and later, it is said that they have been assimilated, or rather, absorbed....It is fascinating to see this mentality which is reproduced in other cultures, through two world wars. And which is therefore timeless, I think. Finally, this is the film we are going to try to make."
While "Killers of the Flower Moon" is likely to be Scorsese's first Western, the director has worked in several different genres over his half-century career.
Consider his filmography, beginning with the genre for which he is best-known.
Gangster movies
These six movies include some of the favorites of fans of Scorsese movies, with four of them starring Robert De Niro ("Goodfellas," "Casino," "The Irishman" and "Mean Streets") and two starring Leonardo DiCaprio ("The Departed" and "Gangs of New York") — but never the two Oscar-winners together until "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Crime thrillers
Scorsese and De Niro go together well in any genre, and in this one, they created one of the cinema's greatest character studies in "Taxi Driver," and one of the cinema's most terrifying villains in "Cape Fear."
Biopics
Each of Scorsese's three biopics have been nominated for best picture and best actor, featuring Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull" (as boxer Jake LaMotta) and Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Aviator" (as billionaire Howard Hughes) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (as stockbroker Jordan Belfort).
Mysteries
Scorsese took to the mystery genre in the last decade with a pair of films that are very different, but which both feature fantasy elements, in detective story "Shutter Island" and the historical family film "Hugo."
Dramas
While "The Color of Money" is a sports drama, and Scorsese's only sequel (Paul Newman playing the pool player from 1961's "The Hustler"), "Bringing Out the Dead" starring Nicolas Cage is one of the filmmaker's few box-office misses.
Comedies
It's been more than 30 years since Scorsese made a straight comedy, but even those weren't that straight: "The King of Comedy" (1982) and "After Hours" (1985) are dark comedies full of uncomfortable moments.
Romances
The romantic drama is a genre Scorsese has visited multiple times, but it's been a long time since 1890s New York high society tale "The Age of Innocence" (1993), and even longer since his 1970s movies "New York, New York" (his closest to being a musical, with De Niro and Liza Minelli) and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," with Ellen Burstyn winning the Oscar for best actress as a widowed mom finding love.
Religion
Scorsese has visited religious themes in multiple decades, beginning with his controversial 1988 release "The Last Temptation of Christ," followed in 1997 by his Dalai Lama story "Kundun," and most recently "Silence," his 2016 drama about Jesuit priests traveling to Japan.
Documentaries
Scorsese released "The Last Waltz," his 1978 concert film about the final performance by the Band, and it remains one of the most revered music documentaries. He has returned to the genre in the past decade or so with the Rolling Stones, George Harrison and Bob Dylan as subjects.
