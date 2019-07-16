It was just the first night of the second annual Circle Cinema Film Festival and already there were special moments happening.
“I told Francis (Ford Coppola), ‘It’s set in Oklahoma. I’m from Oklahoma. Let’s make it in Oklahoma,’ ” Gray Frederickson, the Oklahoma City native and Oscar-winning producer of the “Godfather” movies with Coppola, told an audience ahead of a screening of “The Outsiders.”
“We loved making that movie here, so much so that we just rolled right into making ‘Rumble Fish.’ Then I was back here five years later with ‘UHF’ and Weird Al (Yankovic) because we could shoot here and keep costs down.”
The veteran producer (“I’ve been involved in 500 movies; 50 of them actually got made”) told the crowd about the trials, tribulations and joys of making movies — 19 of them filmed in Oklahoma, largely after he began his filmmaking program at Oklahoma City Community College, which has produced a large number of today’s working film community in the state.
But more on “The Outsiders,” which was among 25 different events staged during the Circle’s five-day festival, which concluded Monday night with cake served on the historic theater’s 91st birthday.
Like when Frederickson was asked if he knew which then-unknown young actor on the movie was going to become a major star.
“I knew exactly who it was going to be,” Frederickson told Becky Dixon, a fellow Oklahoma Hall of Fame member who asked the question.
“We were staying at that downtown DoubleTree, and those guys were having fun, girls lined up in the hallways waiting for the boys. But there was one guy who was not partying. He moved to the other side of the hotel. He was studying his lines.
“That guy was Tom Cruise. That guy was serious. He never had any fun. The rest were huge partiers.”
There were other stories — one from the set of “Apocalypse Now,” involving grave-robbing, was horrifying and hilarious — and you couldn’t help but think that Frederickson’s students are kept entertained in OCCC’s film department.
There were many other highlights during the festival as well:
• Crystal Kayiza screened her documentary short films “All That Remains” (shot in the all-black town of Boley), which won her an Emmy while a high school student, and “Edgecombe,” her latest short, which has screened at multiple film festivals, including Sundance this year. Her Q-and-A was moderated by her former film-studies teacher at Jenks High School, Clifton Raphael, and the moment was special: This was a young woman with an interest in film from a young age, and Raphael and Jenks offered her the tools to begin a budding career while still in high school.
• Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s “Terlton” premiered at the festival to a big response and an emotional one, as many in the crowd were townspeople and, in some cases, family members related to the 21 people who died in a fireworks factory explosion in the small Pawnee County town in 1985.
• Legendary comedy creator Larry Charles (“Seinfeld,” “Borat”), who appeared thanks to the Bob Dylan Center for his film “Masked and Anonymous” that he made with Dylan, held court all weekend, charming audiences from a Polo Grill luncheon Friday to his movie Q-and-A on Sunday, wearing a cowboy hat he’d reportedly found at Drysdales.
• The documentary “American Heretics: Politics of the Gospel” featured the festival’s largest crowds, with more than 300 guests, many of whom stayed for an hour after the screening and Q-and-A to keep discussing the film’s topics.
• Another big crowd of 200 or so filled the Circle’s largest auditorium for the annual “Slumber Party Marathon” from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
• An enthusiastic crowd enjoyed Oklahoma filmmaker/singer-songwriter Luke Dick’s “Red Dog,” a documentary about Oklahoma City’s notorious strip joint’s past, Thursday night; on Friday night at the nearby Bar 473, the crowd was even rowdier for a lively “yard party” performance by Dick’s band, Republican Hair.
