Brad Pitt, a native of Shawnee, became the fourth Oklahoman to win an Academy Award for acting on Sunday night, and the first in nearly a half-century.
Pitt received the Oscar as best supporting actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," writer-director Quentin Tarantino's ode to making movies in 1969 Hollywood, in which he plays a professional stunt man.
“Thank you, this is really incredible,” Pitt said from the podium, before thanking Tarantino and his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, whose character is a film star who is best friends with his stunt double.
“Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day. The view is fantastic,” Pitt said before thanking stunt crews on all films, thanking his parents and saying that his own story, coming from Midwest roots to California to take a chance on acting, is “once upon a time in Hollywood, indeed.”
While Pitt was raised in Springfield, Missouri, he was born in Shawnee in 1963 and reportedly still has family living in Oklahoma.
The Oscar win is the first for an Oklahoma-born actor since Foraker native Ben Johnson, who grew up in Osage County, won his Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”