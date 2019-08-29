Asher Angel said a magic word and was transformed into a superhero in the movie “Shazam!” He also said a magic word — “yes” — when asked if he would appear at the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
The actor, best known for playing Billy Batson in “Shazam!” and Jonah Beck in Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack,” will be among celebrity guests at the third-year convention, scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the vacated Sears location inside Woodland Hills Mall. The announcement was made Friday by Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization linked to the expo, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is an outreach event/comic con for Tulsa Pop Kids, which seeks to advance literacy, inspiration and aspiration to community children through pop culture and entertainment. “We find this platform is an amazing way to capture a child’s focus and touch those who otherwise would not be exposed to a positive literacy environment,” said a news release.
Expo tickets are available at tulsapopcultureexpo.com. Previously announced guests include Summer Glau (“Firefly”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory”), professional wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), Jennifer Marshall (“Stranger Things”), Yoda co-creator Nick Maley and Cesar Garcia from “The Fast and the Furious” franchise and “Breaking Bad.”
Celebrity guests will appear at local schools, The Children’s Hospital and other organization within the community the day before the convention as part of Tulsa Pop Kids’ mission.
