JENKS — By directing a film, Brian Presley took the next step in an improbable real-life journey.
He made a movie about another improbable journey.
And he still knows his way home.
A former Jenks High School quarterback, Presley ventured west after his varsity years because he had faith he could become an actor. He was 20 when he landed a spot in a national ad for McDonald’s.
“I had to kiss a girl for the whole commercial,” he said. “I called my mom and was like, ‘OK, I think I am going to stay.’ ”
Staying power? Presley’s TV/movie credits span more than 20 years and, during a recent trip home, he spoke to Jenks students about the importance of diversifying.
Presley is talking the talk and walking the walk. He is the writer, producer, director and star of “The Great Alaskan Race,” a movie that will be released Friday, Oct. 25. Presley made his directorial debut on the film, a family-friendly adventure based on real-life heroism.
“The Great Alaskan Race” explores the Serum Run of 1925. Siberian huskies Togo and Balto and their human companions (including Leonhard Seppala, played by Presley) mush nearly 700 miles across stormy Alaskan tundra to bring life-saving medicine to children in a remote village.
Presley, interviewed after he visited with Jenks students, said, “I love period pieces. I love inspirational stories and true stories that are heroic. When I first learned about the Great Alaskan Race, I thought, wow, dogs saving kids’ lives. Who wouldn’t want to see that?”
The journey to make the movie at times felt almost as difficult as the journey depicted in the film, according to production notes.
“I first had the idea to make this movie almost 10 years before I was finally able to,” Presley said. “All of Hollywood told me I wouldn’t be able to achieve this grand scale period film with dogs, kids and harsh weather at an independent level, but I knew it was a story I was called to tell.”
The western journey
Presley’s go-to movie theater while growing up in Jenks was Movies 8 near Woodland Hills Mall. He was asked if there was a specific movie that made him say, “I want to do that.” He responded by mentioning movies that influenced him, including “Rudy” and “Hoosiers.”
“ ‘Legends of the Fall’ was a big one when I was in high school,” he said. “I have always been drawn to epic period pieces.”
Presley said he knew what he wanted to do by the time he was a sophomore or junior. But how do you get from Jenks to being on movie screens? Is there even a path?
Presley said he didn’t know how the industry worked and didn’t know anybody when he moved to California. He found an agent, booked some commercials (including the paying McDonald’s ad with the kiss-the-girl fringe benefit) and hit the pavement to figure out how things worked.
One of Presley’s first TV jobs came when he was hired for a guest spot on “Beverly Hills 90210.” In a 1998 episode, his character was at a fund-raising auction and bid against Jason Priestley for a date with Jennie Garth.
“It was surreal going from watching ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ in my parents’ living room through high school to being on the show,” Presley said.
Presley gave many folks in Oklahoma a heads-up to watch the episode, but his screen time got cut to almost nothing. “All my family was like, that’s it?” he said. Presley refers to it as his “welcome-to-Hollywood, left-on-the-editing-room-floor” lesson.
Presley continued to experience highs and lows. He said he was, at one point, auditioning 10 times a week, which means he was no stranger to rejection.
“When you get a job, that’s what keeps you going because it’s fun,” he said.
Among jobs Presley won was a role in the soap opera “Port Charles” from 2000-2003. The life of an actor is sometimes you have everyone wanting you and other times the opposite is true. But he treated his TV and movie gigs like classrooms, learning as much as he could about the bigger picture.
“That’s why I tell people to diversify,” he said. “Go to film school. Film and television is a big business, and where most people fail is they get fixated on one thing and they don’t want to do anything else but that one thing. To me, that’s just the wrong attitude to have because the more diversified you are, if you love the business and you love being a part of making movies or television or whatever, there are a lot of different jobs. Your path may be in something else. A career is a marathon, not a sprint, and it takes stepping stones to get to certain places. I didn’t move out there to start directing.”
And yet here he is as a filmmaker and CEO of P12 Films, which gets its “P” from Presley and “12” from his high school football jersey number.
P12 Films wants to fill a void between independent films and blockbuster franchises by producing/marketing/distributing motion pictures that engage all types of audiences. The company strives to make its mark with inspirational films anchored by human experiences. For instance: “The Great Alaskan Race.”
The Alaska journey
Presley took a boots-on-the-ground approach when doing prep work for “The Great Alaskan Race.” He spent eight days in Alaska, embracing sub-zero temperatures to participate in a dogsledding expedition along the Bering Sea.
“This way, I could fully understand the kind of person it takes to live up there in such harsh conditions,” he said. “I gained so much respect for the toughness of spirit that these men and dogs had, and the vastness of circumstance they truly had to overcome in order to save the town of Nome.”
Other projects that have delved into the Serum Run have focused on Balto and Gunnar Kassan, who handled the final leg. Presley chose to tell the story through Seppala, who covered the greatest distance.
“I think he was the forgotten hero, he and his dog, Togo,” Presley said. “Most of the mushers on the teams went 50 to 100 miles. (Seppala) went 350 over the toughest stretch with a 12-year-old husky, which seems crazy.”
How are Presley’s sled dog skills? He said this: “You know what? All my football skills came in handy. I did all the mushing and had our dog trainer put me through the training piece of it. There were a couple of times we went over. My daughter, she will be the first to tell you. In one take she is riding in the sled with me and ... we flipped over. She was not happy.”
Emma was riding with dad because she’s in the cast. She plays Seppala’s daughter, Sigrid. Presley said getting to work with his daughter was probably the most magical part of the whole experience.
“We auditioned a lot of different kids,” he said. “Finally I was like, you know what, I need my daughter. I know she will do it. But then I was also concerned she is going to get up there on set and (say) ‘Daddy, I don’t want to do that line. I’m tired. I want to go home.’ But she did great.”
Treat Williams is among other cast members of “The Great Alaskan Race,” which was filmed near Silverton, Colo. Shooting took place over 40 days with temperatures averaging of 15 degrees.
Presley was asked to finish this sentence: People who see the movie are going to like it because ...?
“They’re going to like it because it is a family-driven story,” he said. “It’s a story of inspiration. It is a story of hope. I like watching flawed people overcome unimaginable obstacles. I think probably a lot of us can identify. We are all flawed in some shape or form. We all face obstacles in our lives. Whether you are going through tragedy or whatever the obstacle is, once you come out on the other end, there is always growth.”