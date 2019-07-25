A free movie for kids, as well as 1970s Muppets, 1980s anime and 1990s Grateful Dead, are highlights of this week of specialty cinema in Tulsa.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Maiden": As this documentary shows, young Tracy Edwards became the first to captain an all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.
"The House With a Clock in Its Walls": Set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, this is part of the Circle's annual partnership with the Tulsa City-County Library/Summer Reading Program, with the film free for children, as are popcorn, snacks and books related to the movie.
ALSO...
“Ninth annual Grateful Dead Meet-up at the Movies”: Deadheads unite for this concert film of a previously unreleased 1991 show at Giants Stadium, screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Circle Cinema and Cinemark Tulsa.
Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 presents “Kiki's Delivery Service”: This yearlong nod to the anime masters from Japan continues with screenings of this 1989 little witch story set for 12:55 p.m. Sunday, July 28, (English dubbed); 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, (English subtitled) and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, (English dubbed) at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“The Muppet Movie”: Celebrate 40 years of fun with screenings of the 1979 favorite set for 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
"Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story": This docu-comedy from the stand-up plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Cinemark Tulsa.