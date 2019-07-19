A favorite from the recent Circle Cinema Film Festival, “Glory” and “The Muppet Movie” celebrate anniversaries, and Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in specialty cinema offerings this week in Tulsa-area theaters.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“American Heretics: Politics of the Gospel”: This new documentary, in which local ministers Carlton Pearson and Marlin Lavanhar are featured, screens for a full week following its sold-out showing at the second annual Circle Cinema Film Festival.
“The Last”: A Jewish family’s 90-something matriarch makes a confession that changes their past — and perhaps their future — in this drama. The film plays all week; writer-director Jeff Lipsky will take part in a Skype Q-and-A following a 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, screening.
“The Fall of the American Empire”: This French-language crime comedy from Canada follows a delivery man who stumbles upon a robbery-gone-wrong and takes some of the money.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second One”: Set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, this is part of the Circle’s annual partnership with the Tulsa City-County Library/Summer Reading Program, with the film free for children, as are popcorn, snacks and books related to the movie.
“NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy”: This performance from the National Theatre in London is directed by Sam Mendes. Screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, preceded by conversation, cash bar and trivia with prizes beginning at 6 p.m.
ALSO...
“The Art of Self-Defense”: In what’s being hailed as a unique dark comedy, Jesse Eisenberg stars as a man who’s mugged and seeks to learn martial arts to defend himself — only to fall under a sensei’s spell. Showing at AMC Southroads 20 and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“Glory”: The 1989 Civil War drama for which Denzel Washington won his first Oscar screens at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“The Muppet Movie”: Celebrate 40 years of fun with screenings of the 1979 favorite set for 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 30, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“Pacquiao vs. Thurmond”: A full live boxing card highlighted by Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurmond screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Cinemark Tulsa.
