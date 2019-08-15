Domestic drama, foreign comedy and music at the movies are featured in this week’s art-house specialty cinema events in the Tulsa area.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Where’d You Go Bernadette?”: Cate Blanchett plays a woman who disappears, leaving behind her so-called perfect life and family to pursue creative passions she abandoned years before. Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Before Sunrise”) directs.
“Mike Wallace is Here”: The title is what no corrupt official or just about anyone else ever wanted to hear — that the “60 Minutes” newsman wanted to ask a few questions. The long career of Wallace, along with the practice of news-gathering and interviewing, are examined in this documentary. A 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, screening will be introduced by longtime Tulsa news anchor Clayton Vaughn.
“Tel Aviv On Fire”: It’s “the comedy that crosses borders and breaks boundaries,” and it’s the story of a young Palestinian man who meets an Israeli soldier and ends up becoming a writer on a popular TV soap opera. Hilarity ensues.
“Rush: Cinema Strangiato”: This concert movie features highlights from Rush’s “R40+” tour, as well as backstage footage and interviews. Hear the hits and more when it screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
ALSO...
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Aug. 20.
“Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut”: A 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, showing is set for the 1979 war film at AMC Southroads 20 and Cinemark Tulsa.
“RiffTrax Live: The Giant Spider Invasion”: This 1975 horror-drama junker screens with the Mystery Science Theater crew poking fun at it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Cinemark Tulsa.
