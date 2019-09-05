Classic rock, bees and cats, Margaret Atwood and a 9/11 tribute are all featured in specialty cinema events this week in Tulsa.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"David Crosby: Remember My Name": From the Byrds to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to his continuing career as a counterculture icon, this documentary profiles the singer-songwriter and his half-century of making music.
"Honeyland": This Macedonian documentary, a winner of three awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, finds the last female beehunter in Europe pitted against nomadic beekeepers who pose a threat to her livelihood. Showing all week; a 2 p.m. Sunday screening is preceded by a 1 p.m. reception including "all things bee-dom" from Shadow Mountain Honey, as well as a post-film Q-and-A session.
"The Cat Rescuers": Four of New York City’s dedicated volunteer rescuers are profiled as they offer aid in a city with thousands of feral and abandoned cats. Showing all week; a 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, screening features a special introduction.
"NT Live: Fleabag": A screennig on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., will show the award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the hit BBC television series "Fleabag," featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge performing from London’s West End.
"Speed": The 1994 action-film masterpiece returns for a pair of "Graveyard Shift" screenings, at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
"Midsommar" Director's Cut: The summer horror film returns, with more than 20 extra minutes, for 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday screenings.
ALSO...
"Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas": The author takes part in a conversation from London celebrating the release of her new book "The Testaments," her sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale." Showing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Cinemark Tulsa
"You Are Here": This 9/11 tribute event, based on the story that became the inspiration for the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away" about stranded airline passengers sent to an airport in Newfoundland in 2001, screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.